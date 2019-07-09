JOSHUA TREE — Commuters between Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley may have noticed that, last week, the speed limit along the highway has been reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. A representative of Caltrans said the change was made after several motorists in the Morongo Basin claimed the speed limit … Read more
YUCCA VALLEY — Town officials honored Jim Powell with the second Spirit of Yucca Valley Award Tuesday night for his dedication to youth and community service both locally and far away. Read more
Letters are the opinions of the writers. Hi-Desert Publishing Co. does not necessarily endorse their views or guarantee their accuracy.
On June 15, the Hi-Desert Nature Museum sponsored a sold out “Dance (R)evolution” performed by the Encelia Chamber Ensemble and special guest performers flutist David Miller and harpist Paulette Miller.
I’m reminded of the old adage, “Birds of a feather flock together,” especially when I see Donald J. Trump being so cozy with some murderous thugs such as Putin (who Don praised on Russian TV), Kim of North Korea,and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
Thank you to all who gave to the Grubstake Days Rodeo!
If you have lived in Twentynine Palms for any length of time you knew John Hewitt and his wife, Jerry. John, known best as “Doc,” was buried on June 27th and with him a piece of our small community.
On June 11, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted to take six days of food off the tables of county residents — and hand it over to County Fire.
YUCCA VALLEY — The Tri-Valley Little League minor division all-star baseball team is heading into the final round of competition for the district championship this weekend after they took on Banning on Wednesday night and won.
YUCCA VALLEY — The Tri-Valley Little League all-star minor softball team is heading to state competition this weekend after winning sectionals last week.
BEAUMONT — Two 9-year-old Morongo Basin equestrians, Khloe Murphy and Kaylin Moon, won their divisions at a regional gymkhana last month.
Born on Dec. 30, 1938, in Evanston, Illinois, to Eugene Clifford and Hazel White, Mickey Luckman was raised in the northern suburbs of Chicago but called Joshua Tree home for half a century. Read more
David Eckenroth, a lifelong resident of California and a 59-year resident of Yucca Valley, died peacefully at his home on June 23, 2019. Read more
Our father, God, came on a visit April 30, 2019, when he left, he took my beloved wife, JoAnn Trainer Reischman. God bless her soul. Read more
Kenneth John Moats lived in California his entire life of 89 years, and spent his last 34 years as a resident of Joshua Tree. Read more
