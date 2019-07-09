News

Speed limit lowered between Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley
News
top story

Speed limit lowered between Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley

  • Be Jené Estrada Hi-Desert Star
  • 3

JOSHUA TREE — Commuters between Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley may have noticed that, last week, the speed limit along the highway has been reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. A representative of Caltrans said the change was made after several motorists in the Morongo Basin claimed the speed limit … Read more

Letters to the editor

Letters are the opinions of the writers. Hi-Desert Publishing Co. does not necessarily endorse their views or guarantee their accuracy.

President leading  us on dark path

  • Stephen J. Bost Yucca Valley
  • 16

I’m reminded of the old adage, “Birds of a feather flock together,” especially when I see Donald J. Trump being so cozy with some murderous thugs such as Putin (who Don praised on Russian TV), Kim of North Korea,and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. 

Online Poll

Are you planning any summer trips?

You voted:

Featured Businesses

Find a local business

Sports

Obituaries

Mickey Luckman

Mickey Luckman

Born on Dec. 30, 1938, in Evanston, Illinois, to Eugene Clifford and Hazel White, Mickey Luckman was raised in the northern suburbs of Chicago but called Joshua Tree home for half a century. Read more

David Thomas Eckenroth

David Thomas Eckenroth

David Eckenroth, a lifelong resident of California and a 59-year resident of Yucca Valley, died peacefully at his home on June 23, 2019. Read more

Erma Neal

Erma Neal

Erma Neal, an 87-year resident of California and a 15-year resident of Yucca Valley, died in Yucca Valley on June 10, 2019. She was 90 years old. Read more

JoAnn Trainer Reischman

JoAnn Trainer Reischman

Our father, God, came on a visit April 30, 2019, when he left, he took my beloved wife, JoAnn Trainer Reischman. God bless her soul. Read more

Kenneth John Moats

Kenneth John Moats

  • Updated

Kenneth John Moats lived in California his entire life of 89 years, and spent his last 34 years as a resident of Joshua Tree. Read more