MORONGO BASIN — Twenty people in the Morongo Basin have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Monday-afternoon update from San Bernardino County.
The following positive tests were reported Monday by the Department of Public Health:
• Seven people in Yucca Valley.
• Five people in Morongo Valley.
• Four people in Twentynine Palms, including a Marine and a child at the combat center.
• Two people in Joshua Tree.
• Two people in Landers.
There are also now 56 people in San Bernardino County who have tested positive, but whose communities are undetermined.
The location report is determined by what people write on their lab slips when taking the test, explained David Wert, county spokesman.
That’s part of the reason public health officials have been cautioning communities to not make bold decisions based on that information, he added.
“A patient can say they live anywhere, or refuse to give a place of residence, or the person who filled out the lab slip could have terrible penmanship — hence the undetermined,” Wert said.
“Sometimes, the person’s place of residence is mistakenly listed as the place where the sample is taken — a hospital, lab or jail,” he added. “Sometimes, the information gets corrected later, which is why you might sometimes see a city’s caseload go down.”
That happened in March when the county reported Joshua Tree had two positive cases, and then just one. It has now gone back up to two.
As the county collects data, workers are reconciling the information they’ve gotten and correct it when they discover errors, Wert said.
Overall in San Bernardino County, 977 people have tested positive and 31 deaths have been connected to the new coronavirus, according to Monday afternoon numbers.
The county has tested 9,358 people and 10.4 percent have come back positive.
Those who have tested positive include nine San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department employees. On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department announced for the first time that an inmate had a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The inmate was at West Valley Detention Center before he started showing symptoms and taken to a hospital.
He was then returned to the jail, placed in isolation and tested for COVID-19.
In nearby Riverside County, the Sheriff’s Department has been hit harder, with 55 employees and 80 inmates testing positive, according to an April 11 update. Two deputies, David Werskman and Terrell Young, died from COVID-19.
In nearby Riverside County communities, Desert Hot Springs has 18 confirmed cases and Palm Springs has 70 cases and eight deaths, the Departmetn of Health said Monday afternoon.
In total Riverside County has 1,751 confirmed cases, 50 deaths and 297 people have recovered.
Statewide, California now has 22,348 confirmed cases and 687 deaths. Another 2,033 people in hospitals are suspected to have the new coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.