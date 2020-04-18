MORONGO BASIN – The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 1,096 in San Bernardino County Friday, while the Morongo Basin’s cases inched up to 25. Yucca Valley has 10 people who have tested positive, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Other local community cases are as follows:
Morongo Valley: Five.
Twentynine Palms: Four.
Joshua Tree: Four.
Landers: Two.
Fifty-five people’s deaths countywide have been traced to the virus, the county Department of Public Health said.
The county has now tested 11,808 people.
Public Health workers will test Morongo Basin residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree. Appointments will be required. The county has not begun making appointments yet; in past community testing, the county has begun taking online appointments 48 hours before the event, so appointments should open Monday morning. Locals who have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to be tested should monitor the community testing page available at sbcovid19.com. Click on “Community Drive-Through Testing Events.”
Testing is free and health insurance is not required. The county has been requiring people wanting testing to have three symptoms of COVID-19: fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, at the most recent testing in Big Bear, the Department of Public Health announced residents could show just one of those symptoms and qualify.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and have a primary care provider, you can also call that office and they can determine whether to refer you for testing.
The county uses nasal swabs to run tests of the new coronavirus; spokeswoman Felisa Cardona said in a news release that blood tests are on back order. Those tests, called cerology tests, are faster and cheaper but less accurate; the CDC says they are best used to provide a broad view of the pandemic's spread, rather than individual diagnosis.
For general information, call the county’s COVID-19 information line at (909) 387-3911, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
