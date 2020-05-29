MORONGO BASIN — The Morongo Basin Healthcare District plans to give out food boxes to locals in need, paid for by $500,000 from its investment reserves.
The district’s board of directors approved the spending on May 21.
Directors approved a proposal by Joe Ruddon, director of business development, to create food boxes worth $100, including a $25 gift certificate. The certificates cannot be used to buy tobacco, alcohol or CBD products.
The boxes will be stocked by health care district staff and volunteers and distributed by existing food pantries.
“As of today, we do not know how quickly we can assemble food boxes for distribution,” Karen Graley, director of communications, said via email on May 26. “Once that’s determined, we can project a production and distribution schedule. Of course, our goal is to make the food boxes available as soon as possible.”
Graley said the current plan is to assemble food boxes and host a Saturday drive-thru event at the Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms health clinics with additional locations yet to be determined.
Also, a Hunger Help Line will be established so residents who cannot leave their home can call for delivery of a box of food, Graley said.
“We will work with established food pantries within the Morongo Basin,” Graley said. “This is a work in process.”
Currently, an application process is in the works for organizations to receive a donation of up to $5,000 in support of food distribution within the Morongo Basin.
Graley said once the program details are in place they will announce the plan to the community and begin distributing food.
