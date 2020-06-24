SAN BERNARDINO — The number of people with the new coronavirus is climbing in San Bernardino County, but deaths are declining, county CEO Gary McBride said Tuesday.
McBride kicked off the board of supervisors meetingTuesday morning with an update on COVID-19 statistics.
As of Wednesday, June 24, 10,407 people had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 --a rise of 4 percent from the day before and 2,591 more people than Wednesday of last week. Of those, 245 had died, for a death rate of 2.4 percent. Another 5,943 have been deemed recovered, meaning they did not die within 28 days of testing positive.
McBride said the increase is likely due to the reopening of businesses and recent holidays when community members gathered in large groups.
“Not totally unexpected,” he said. “Keep in mind the timing of this. We’re starting to see all of these events with gatherings increase our positivity rates.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday afternoon said the trend of increased cases has been consistent throughout the state and he urged everyone to be more cautious.
“We cannot continue to do what we have done over the last number of weeks,” he said. “We lost 52 individuals again in the last 24 hours. People are losing their lives to COVID-19 and we are seeing an increase in the total number of cases with people that are getting younger and younger.”
McBride and Newsom both said that many of the new cases are individuals aged 20-29.
“There is a sense that a lot of young people, well you're young and so you feel a little bit more invincible, but respectfully ofen that can be a selfish mindset,” Newsom said. “And I say that not to be pointed, not to be patronizing, but to emphasize that people regardless of their age have COVID-19, are vectors and can spread the virus.”
He urged everyone to continue to wear face coverings, social distance and hold off on attending or hosting large gatherings.
The board will meet again at 10 a.m. July 7. The meeting can be viewed online at http://www.sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeetings.aspx. The board has also reopened remote viewing centers, including the Bob Burke Government Center in Joshua Tree for live viewing of the event.
