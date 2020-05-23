SAN BERNARDINO — The county announced Saturday that it will allow dine-in restaurants, stores and malls to reopen immediately. The county government received word from the California Department of Public Health on Saturday, May 23, that its request to reopen more businesses was approved.
“San Bernardino County businesses and residents worked very hard and made tremendous sacrifices to make this moment possible,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Your efforts to keep our community safe and healthy have paid off. We can now proceed significantly further toward resuming our normal lives.”
The county submitted a revised request to move into the next phase on Friday, May 22, based on the new criteria announced by the state on Monday, May 18.
As part of the accelerated stage two phase of the state recovery plan, destination retail stores, including shopping malls, swap meets and dine-in restaurants can now reopen in San Bernardino County. Businesses that plan to reopen are required to follow state guidance detailed at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance.
Gyms, hair and nail salons, barber shops, movie theaters, sports and entertainment venues, libraries, bars and wineries, hotels and motels, and public swimming facilities won’t be authorized to reopen until stages three and four.
“This virus is still very present throughout our county, state and nation, so we must remain vigilant by physical distancing, wearing face coverings,and washing our hands often,” Hagman said. “But our goal of minimizing illness and building the capacity to protect the vulnerable, serve the sick, and track the virus in our communities has been achieved.”
Drive-in and virtual worship services and faith-based counseling services are also authorized to proceed, and the governor said additional guidance for religious services will be announced on Monday, May 25.
The county is urging small businesses that are opening to operate safely and participate in the COVID-Compliant Business Partnership Program. Small businesses that agree to enforce physical distancing, require customers and employees to wear face coverings and practice prudent hygiene can receive up to $2,500 to implement those measures. Businesses can apply through the county’s COVID-19 website, http://sbcovid19.com.
Businesses are also advised to review the county and state guidances for reopening:
San Bernardino County Readiness and Reopening Plan:
http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/San_Bernardino_County_Readiness_and_Reopening_Plan_-_FINAL_Update_5-22-20.pdf
State guidance for dine-in restaurants:
http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/guidance-dine-in-restaurants.pdf
State guidance for shopping centers:
http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/guidance-shopping-centers.pdf
State guidance for retail:
http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/guidance-retail.pdf
