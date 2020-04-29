MORONGO BASIN — Students’ grades can only get better from the work they do in distance learning; they cannot get worse.
The Morongo Unified School District Board of Education approved this no-harm policy during its meeting Tuesday night. Under it, a student’s final second-semester grade can never go below the grade that student earned as of March 13, the day schools closed.
Students have been taking classes from their teachers using Google Classroom, but so far their work has not been graded. Teachers will begin grading assignments beginning May 4. The last day an assignment will be graded is May 29. All assignments will be recorded as extra credit so that all points earned by a student will have the effect of raising their current grade.
The new policy will allow students and their parents or guardians the following three options for their spring semester grades amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The first option is to freeze the student’s grades as of March 13 and do no further work to add points to their grade book.
The second option is to complete the online assignments and submit them for grading in an effort to improve their current grades. Students who do not have access to the internet can request paper assignments.
Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Amy Woods said this could give more students an incentive to participate in distance learning through the rest of the school year.
“Forty-five to 50 percent of our students are participating in distance learning,” she said. “That percentage seems to be the norm across the country and in California. This could provide an incentive for more students to get involved in it.”
The third option for a family is to submit a petition for a waiver for their student to receive a pass/fail or credit/no-credit mark instead of a letter grade. Aug. 28 is the deadline to submit a waiver to the principal of the school. Waiver petition forms are available from individual schools.
Students may apply for waivers even after they have tried to raise their grades through extra credit work. No petitions for waivers will be accepted before June 1.
Woods said that pass/fail marks will not be counted into the students’ final grade-point averages for the semester.
She also said that the University of California and the California State University systems have already agreed to accept pass grades for prerequisites for college, meaning that a student who receives a pass grade in algebra 2, for example, will be considered to have met a year’s worth of math credit for the schools’ enrollment requirements.
The board voted unanimously to approve the policy.
For more information on Morongo Unified School District, visit www.morongo.k12.ca.us ore call (760) 367-9191.
