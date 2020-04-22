TWENTYNINE PALMS — Two residents of Twentynine Palms have died because of COVID-19, San Bernardino County announced Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier this week, Tenet Healthcare reported that two patients at its Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree had died because of COVID-19; the county has not yet confirmed if those are the Twentynine Palms residents who succumbed, but those are the only COVID-19 deaths reported by the county.
San Bernardino County began listing deaths by location on its coronavirus page Wednesday.
Across the county, 72 deaths have been connected to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus 2019.
The county coroner and a patient’s doctor determine whether that patient’s death was caused or connected to COVID-19, said Department of Public Health spokeswoman Lana Culp.
“The coroner makes this determination based on the physician’s diagnosis,” Culp said via email in response to questions from the Hi-Desert Star.
“A physician’s COD (cause of death) listing on a death report is considered a ‘probable’ COVID-19 death, if there is no testing performed.”
The new report released Wednesday shows that total positive tests in the Morongo Basin was the same as the day before, 34.
Thirteen Yucca Valley residents, eight in Twentynine Palms, six in Morongo Valley, four in Joshua Tree and three Landers residents have tested positive. Twentynine Palms’ eight residents who have tested positive include the two who died.
Across San Bernardino County, 1,578 people have tested positive, an increase of 6 percent from the day before and twice as many as tested positive eight days ago.
Seventy-two deaths have been connected to the disease.
