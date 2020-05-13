TWENTYNINE PALMS — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that some businesses could reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. The announcement brought relief to several local small-business owners who had been closed for nearly two months, but it also brought confusion as the owners waited for county and state guidelines.
Fashions by Lizzie, a Twentynine Palms maternity boutique, opened its doors to customers on Friday, May 8. Owner Kate Aguirre had been offering no-contact sales of her maternity clothing through her business Facebook account throughout the shutdown, but she said the closure definitely hurt her business, which was starting to pick up after opening last year.
“It’s been scary,” she said. “I was nervous because we were starting to really get more business and that all went downhill really fast.”
Now with the governor pushing the state into stage two, Aguirre has decided to open her doors to the public even though, technically, she should only be open for curbside pickup and delivery.
“I haven’t received any communication from the county so I’m just trying to go off of what I see on the news that the state and the CDC put out,” she said.
San Bernardino County spokesman David Wert confirmed Monday, May 11, that businesses should be offering curbside services only. “The only businesses that are supposed to allow people inside are the essential businesses that never had to close,” he said.
Asked if the county intended to communicate the new rules directly to businesses, Wert said, “The county would certainly urge everyone to comply with the state health orders, and if they aren’t clear about what the state allows and doesn’t allow, seek guidance from the state at https://covid19.ca.gov.”
Aguirre also said that her business, like many other small businesses in the desert, only sees about one family at a time in the store, making it easy to enforce social distancing.
She was confident in her ability to keep the store clean and sanitized and her customers safe.
A business that is branching out into retail due to the stay-at-home order is the 29 Palms Creative Center and Galley.
Usually home to art classes, the center has been shut down since March, causing a financial strain for owner Gretchen Grunt, who said she has not been able to receive any financial aid from the government.
Looking for a way to keep her business alive, Grunt looked at similar businesses throughout California and decided to sell at-home pottery and clay kits for curbside pickup. The kits are mainly marketed as for children but anyone is welcome to purchase one, she said.
Customers can return the completed projects and she will fire them in her kiln and then return them.
Also opening for curbside pickup in Twentynine Palms is A New Creation Flower and Gift. The flower shop had been open throughout the pandemic for no-contact delivery only.
Possibly those people in the picture don't know that a perfectly healthy person can be infected and can spread it to others.
