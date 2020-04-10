MORONGO BASIN — The month of April marks the 19th official National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a month to promote awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harassment and abuse. While COVID-19 has halted the usual outreach events like running tables at local high schools and accepting donations for survivors, Morongo Basin Sexual Assault Services is still doing what it can to make survivors feel supported.
“I’ve been working with survivors for 18 years and obviously we’ve never had a Sexual Assault Awareness Month like this,” said MBSAS program coordinator Sara Shook. “We just want to make sure our clients and survivors aren’t lost during this time and don’t miss out in receiving the activism we usually do during this time.”
MBSAS is an organization committed to the empowerment of sexual assault survivors, and to providing education and awareness to the Morongo Basin community. They provide a 24-hour hotline and individual counseling to survivors.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the office is closed but the nonprofit is still providing counseling by request through the Zoom meeting app and the hotline is still active.
This month they are holding several social media campaigns.
“Our social media is really how we’re trying to keep in touch with survivors and our community right now,” Shook said. “We’re posting daily on our Facebook page and linking people to different resources.”
On April 7, the national Day of Action, over 150 volunteers supporting sexual assault survivors in the San Bernardino area and beyond jumped onto a Zoom meeting together, wearing teal. Shook said the purpose was to show that the survivor community is strong and is there for anyone who needs them.
She said this is particularly important right now since nationally there has been an increase in domestic violence. On Sunday, the United Nations called for urgent action to combat the worldwide surge in domestic violence and sexual assault.
“I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic,” Secretary General António Guterres wrote on Twitter.
Locally, Shook said that she’s seen an increase in hotline calls over the last three weeks and she expects the call load to increase more as residents continue to isolate.
“In the last week people are starting to get a little stir crazy, balancing work and mental health and self care, so I’m expecting those calls to go up soon,” she said. “This is a lot for everyone right now.”
She urged anyone who needs to, to call the 24-hour crisis line at (760) 369-3353.
If community members want to support survivors, Shook advises them to participate in denim day, a day where allies wear denim in support of sexual assault survivors. Denim Day began after the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction because the justices felt that, since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.
“Any local business or community members that want to send us photos of them wearing denim we will post them to our social media,” Shook said. “We hope that this show of support will be encouraging to survivors.”
