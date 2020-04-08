SAN BERNARDINO — Arrowhead Regional Medical Center will conduct drive-through testing for the new coronavirus on five days beginning April 9.
Testing will be available for the public by appointment only. For appointments, call (855) 422-8029 or visit https://www.arrowheadregional.org/covid-19-updates.
When you make an appointment, a hospital representative will ask you screening questions to determine if you should be tested.
The county is only testing people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are at high risk of getting very sick or spreading the disease to others who could get very sick.
Testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9, April 10, April 14 and April 16.
“We have been treating COVID-19 patients with all of the latest best practices in our fight against this disease,” said Dr. Sharon Wang, infection disease specialist at ARMC. “We would like to provide our expertise to help test members of the community.”
