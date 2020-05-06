YUCCA VALLEY — A resident of Yucca Valley was added to the death toll from COVID-19 in the Wednesday afternoon update from San Bernardino County.
Three people in the Morongo Basin are now confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus: two patients of the Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree and the Yucca Valley resident. The county does not release the age, gender or any other information about specific victims.
In all, the county has tested 26,006 people and 2,432 have tested positive — 4 percent more than Tuesday and twice as many as about 12 days ago.
Confirmed cases in the Morongo Basin are 15 in Joshua Tree, 12 in Yucca Valley, six in Morongo Valley and five in Twentynine Palms. The county has also confirmed the new coronavirus in 183 people from undetermined locations.
The county is now reporting the number of people tested in local communities. Morongo Basin residents who have been tested include:
- 306 from Yucca Valley.
- 144 from Joshua Tree.
- 132 from Twentynine Palms.
Investigator: Coroner looks at total circumstances
Gabe Morales, supervising investigator with the San Bernardino County coroner’s office, explained how the coroner determines COVID-19 as a cause of death in a phone interview last week.
Most of the deaths attributed to the new coronavirus are determined by physicians in hospitals or other facilities, Morales said.
The coroner investigates deaths that happened outside of a hospital.
At the San Bernardino County coroner’s office, a person who had COVID-19 but died of unrelated causes, such as a car crash or a fire, will not be marked down as a COVID-19 death, Morales said.
If a person who has no medical history of other diseases or conditions tests positive for the coronavirus and dies, their death will most likely be attributable to COVID-19, he added.
Even if the lab tests confirm a person had the new coronavirus, the coroner’s division does not automatically decide that was the cause of death.
“We look at the totality of the circumstances,” Morales said.
“The pathologist will look at the terminal event, what their state of functioning was prior to that and the autopsy and they would determine cause of death based on all of that," he said.
“We look at everything on a-case by-case basis.”
