SAN BERNARDINO — Officials are pleading with the public to be vigilant in following safety protocols as the new coronavirus spreads throughout the county. Dr. Troy Pennington, an emergency room doctor at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, said that hospitals are reaching capacity with a wave of new COVID-19 patients, the largest wave since the county peaked in cases in April.
“We flattened that curve. We stayed down but what's happening in the past week, week and a half, is now we’re back to where we started,” he said. “Our total COVID positive cases (in hospitals) is at the point we were on April 10. This is the first time where our CEOs are getting anxious about hospital capacity.”
On Friday, June 26, the county had reached 11,290 confirmed cases; 6,377 of these patients are deemed recovered by the county, meaning only that they did not die within 28 days of diagnosis or testing. It does not mean they are not in the hospital.
“From what we can tell this uptick from the virus is from different events like Memorial Day… and just a lack of wearing a mask and becoming complacent with the rules set by the state and San Bernardino,” said Supervisor Curt Hagman. “We need to be vigilant.”
Interim Public Health Director Corwin Porter said that earlier in June, the county averaged about 160 new cases per week, but this past week, more than 300 people tested positive.
“That is a huge increase for us as a county. That number is growing rapidly,” he said. “It's very important for people to understand that the pandemic is still with us.”
The rate of positive tests was standing at about 8% before the recent uptick in cases. The county now has about a 12.5% positivity rate, far above the state’s reopening requirement of 8%.
Porter said that, if things continue in this fashion, the state has the power to come in and close down business sectors that recently reopened.
He urged everyone who can to get tested at one of the community testing sites, whether they feel ill or not.
“Government can only do so much. This is a partnership between us and our residents,” he said.
“They can get the virus and become carriers without even knowing what's going on. Just because you don't have a fever or a cough doesn't mean you don't have this virus.
“We all need to be tested,” he said, noting that many people can carry the virus and not exhibit symptoms. “We have community testing sites. Take advantage of that.”
To make an appointment for drive-thru testing at Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree, visit https://dphsbcounty.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_081S6AMjJoZ1qF7.
This is what we have been warning for the past 3 months. I've sent warnings to the county, sheriff, news, and state, only to be ignored and argued against. Now we have to watch our loved ones get sick and fight for their lives. This is what democracy looks like? I am angry and sad that the decision makers either don't care about us residents or they are purposely putting us in this dangerous situation. The world warned us for 4 months and all we responded with was "we want a haircut" and reopen the "economy". Hello people, THERE IS A PLAGUE OUTSIDE!
Wonder if the reporter tried to get a quote from Dawn Rowe? As I recall she was fine with not requiring a mask be worn in public. Have a friend in Az. that's an ER doc., they're looking at weeks of misery. Very sad to see this pandemic turn into an ugly political issue. Wear a mask for those you care about, it's not really that much of an imposition.
