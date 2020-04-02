SAN BERNARDINO — Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 254 in San Bernardino County Thursday, up from 183 Wednesday, as labs reported more test results to the Department of Public Health.
The number of confirmed cases in Yucca Valley remains at two and the number of deaths countywide connected to the new virus stays at six. No one has tested positive elsewhere in the Morongo Basin.
So far 2,963 tests of county residents have been processed — about 0.1 percent of the population.
Several more populations have been reported to be suffering from COVID-19 this week, most notably residents and workers at a nursing home and jail elsewhere in the county.
Eleven staff and one prisoner at the California Institution for Men in Chino tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Wednesday night.
Tests for two more workers and three inmates are pending.
The 11 staff members have been self-quarantined away from the prison.
Fifty-eight residents and 13 staff members of the Cedar Mountain Post Acute nursing home in Yucaipa have tested positive for the virus, county spokesman David Wert said; that’s seven more residents and seven more staff members sickening after the county announced the outbreak Tuesday afternoon.
Two residents have died from the virus. Everyone else at the facility is presumed to be exposed.
Five county sheriff’s deputies have tested positive, including four who work in county jails.
Two firefighters in San Bernardino County have also tested positive, according to the incident management team coordinating fire stations during the pandemic.
