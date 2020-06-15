YUCCA VALLEY — The Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s 2021 fiscal year budget, approved by board members June 4, calls for revenue of $12.6 million and expenses of $11.3 million at the district’s two health centers.
Board members Joseph Sullivan and Bob Armstrong were absent from the meeting.
“This is a very conservative budget,” district controller Debbie Anderson said.
Final numbers for the 2021 operations budget include projections for the health centers in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley as well as transportation services.
A revenue bump is attributed to $2.18 million in additional grants from Healthnet and the federal government, Anderson said.
It also includes net income before overhead and 2 percent staff merit wage increases.
“This was the only change I was asked to make,” Anderson said of the merit change, which went from an earlier suggestion of 3 percent to the final amount of 2 percent.
The board members laid the groundwork for Tuesday’s vote during a workshop May 21. It was their first in-person meeting since COVID-19 hit the area, although they immediately went back to meeting remotely (see sidebar).
Total district consolidated revenue for the 2020 budget, not adding in the COVID-19 impact, is $11.9 million, Anderson said. Total operating expenses are budgeted for $10.3 million.
“We’ve certainly been doing better than what I projected last year,” Anderson told directors during the workshop.
Anderson said additional stimulus funds have been received, but they have not been factored into the budget and will be used the next two years.
“We’ve gotten some really large stimulus payments,” Anderson said. “Some of it’s going to be used this year and some will be used next year.”
With a drop in patient visits since March, the district will still have a positive bottom line, Anderson said. Government stimulus grants offset the losses and they still anticipate additional grant money, she said.
“Grant revenue has really stepped in with the loss of revenue,” Anderson said.
Half-million set aside to feed residents
The meeting also included a vote to approve spending $500,000 on the district’s new Feeding the Morongo Basin Project.
“I’m really happy with the feeding the Morongo Basin project,” said Director Misty Evans. “It is such an answer to what is going on.”
Directors voted 3-0 to spend Feeding the Morongo Basin Project funds over the next three months under the direction of CEO Jackie Combs.
