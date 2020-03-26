MORONGO BASIN— Law enforcement agencies from the state attorney general to the county Sheriff’s Department are warning about deceptive advertising and scams related to the new coronavirus.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a consumer alert Wednesday about deceptive advertising.
Becerra reminds Californians to beware of any products or services that falsely claim to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, there is no vaccine or medicine that treats or cures it.
“Do not be hustled by opportunistic tricksters claiming to have a miracle cure. There is not a cure for COVID-19,” Becerra said.
The FBI arrested a Southern California man Wednesday on a federal fraud charge alleging he solicited investments in a company he said would market pills to prevent coronavirus and an injectable cure for those already suffering from it.
Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, 53, is associated with residences in Westwood, Newport Beach and Murrieta.
Said Beccara, “I encourage anyone who has been the victim of a snake oil scam or who otherwise has information about products that are falsely touted as coronavirus treatments, tests or cures to immediately file a complaint through my office’s website at http://oag.ca.gov/report.”
San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon warned locals about people going door to door offering coronavirus “tests.”
“No health care provider, law enforcement or any government agency is going door to door testing for coronavirus,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
“If you see anyone offering this service, don’t fall for it.”
