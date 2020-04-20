MORONGO BASIN — The number of people confirmed to have the new coronavirus in the Morongo Basin inched up from 32 to 33 Monday as San Bernardino County continued to process more tests.
Yucca Valley now has 12 residents who tested positive and Twentynine Palms has eight.
There are six in Morongo Valley, four in Joshua Tree and three in Landers.
Countywide, 1,406 people have tested positive and 60 have died, according to the Monday afternoon report. The county has tested 13,438 people.
San Bernardino County is only testing people who are showing symptoms — fever of at least 100 degrees, difficulty breathing and cough. However, more people could be infected with the new coronavirus and not showing symptoms.
Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield estimated last week that up to 25 percent of people with the coronavirus may be asymptomatic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has estimated that 25-50 percent of people who are infected my have few or no symptoms. Those people can still transmit the disease and make others sick, according to both sources.
The county has relaxed its requirements in its community drive-thru testing events, spokesman David Wert confirmed Monday afternoon. Rather than showing all three standard symptoms, people may just show one of three: cough, fever over 100 degrees or difficulty breathing.
Morongo Basin residents must have at least one of those symptoms to get tested for the new coronavirus Wednesday at Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree.
Registration for the Joshua Tree drive-thru testing opened around 2:45 p.m. Monday. The registration form warns, “Tests are prioritized for those with true symptoms of COVID-19. If you do not qualify for a test, please do not change responses and re-submit to be eligible. You will be screened again on-site and turned away if requirements are not met during the appointment.”
To make an appointment, visit http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/.
