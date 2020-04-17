YUCCA VALLEY — The loss of sales taxes from closed businesses will cost the town about $681,000 in the final months of this fiscal year, Town Manager Curtis Yakimow said at a meeting Tuesday.
In the next fiscal year, sales tax revenue for the town government could fall short of previous budgets by $1.5 million, according to staff reports.
The Town Council was assured by staff that the town has a strong reserve balance, but the drop in revenue could affect services and personnel in the 2020-21 fiscal year, especially if no additional state or federal money arrives to boost the bottom line.
“We’ll plan to take care of ourselves,” Yakimow said.
Yakimow also said San Bernardino County has reached out to the town of Yucca Valley for additional COVID-19 testing.
Town staff members are working with the county Department of Public Health to coordinate.
The next meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 21. It has not been announced yet if this meeting will be entirely remote or held in person with council and staff.
