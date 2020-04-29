MORONGO BASIN — The Morongo Unified School District Board of Education held a brief discussion about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Tuesday morning that the state may consider opening up schools in July, changing the 2020-2021 school year.
Those viewing the meeting were immediately concerned by this idea, noting the intense heat in the summer months in the desert.
Superintendent Tom Baumgarten assured the board members and the public that opening over summer is not currently being considered by the district.
“That came up this afternoon and it will need a lot of discussion,” he said. “There’s a lot of questions we would have. Normally we would open late August and teachers would have to agree to work a longer school year. I see it having a lot of questions and discussions we aren’t equipped to work through right now.”
