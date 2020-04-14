MORONGO BASIN — Meeting remotely, the Morongo Basin Healthcare District board voted unanimously Friday to declare a state of local emergency and plan for future recovery.
The emergency status allows the district to use up to $500,000 from non-budgeted funds for personal protection equipment, testing supplies and staff salaries and will let the district get in line for FEMA funding.
CEO Jackie Combs announced that the district has received grants from the federal government to help maintain primary care services.
“I was really thrilled with it,” Combs said. “We should make it through this and be in a recovery place.”
The district will be financially healthy for the next three months, Combs said.
Combs reported on the district’s personal protective equipment supplies.
“We’ve been able to stay above where our needs are,” Combs said. “We’re well equipped for supplies.”
She said they have three to four sources for surgical masks and more than 1,000 surgical masks have been donated.
“That has not been a concern as of now,” Combs said.
Board members also voted 3-2 to apply for a payroll protection loan from the Small Business Association. The loan would help pay eight weeks of payroll costs, with funds of just under $1 million. Combs said.
Directors Joseph Sullivan and Bob Armstrong voted “no.”
Combs reported the district’s clinic visits are down by 50 percent, and the loan should help them guarantee staff jobs. Combs said if no employees are laid off, a portion of the loan will be forgiven.
“We do need to keep our employees working,” Combs said.
Linda Evans, a corporate officer with Tenet Healthcare’s three desert hospitals, spoke during public comments.
Evans said Hi-Desert Medical Center has 14 ventilators with a setup of two patients per ventilator, as needed.
Combs also said the clinics are working to get patients to use telehealth more often.
“We are able to do telephone visits and bill for it,” Combs said.
Director Marge Doyle said the board will continue to meet remotely until the shelter-in-place is lifted. “It is important to model the CDC guidelines that save lives,” Doyle said.
All five directors were present via phone or computer at the meetings.
“We’re doing our best to make this work for all of us,” Doyle said. “This is the first time we’ve done this.”
Doyle, a registered nurse, said she is proud of CEO Jackie Combs for being proactive with grants and funding.
