MORONGO BASIN — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the county are preparing for reduced funding and a need for budget cuts. The Morongo Unified School District Board of Education held a workshop meeting on Tuesday night to discuss ways to cover the projected $6 million drop in funding for the 2020-2021 school year.
Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a revised budget for spending on schools that incorporated the state’s loss of revenue due to the virus. The new budget projected that the state will suffer from a $41.2 billion loss in revenues compared to the January estimates for 2019-20 and 2020-21: $9.1 billion for 2019-20 and $32.2 billion for 2020-21.
Some of this loss will be covered by the state’s budget stabilization account, which has about $16.2 billion, but the money will be spread out over the next three years.
The public school system stabilization account will also be used to cover some of the impending funding deficit. Newsom’s office proposed that $147.7 million be deposited to cover losses for the 2019-20 school year.
The state will also be closing the funding gap by cutting categorical programs roughly in half. These programs include after-school education and safety, the career technical education initiative, online resource subscriptions for schools, the adult education block grant and more. The state expects that these cuts will save $352.9 million.
These proposed changes to the state budget translate to a roughly $6 million loss for the MUSD for 2020-21, a $7 million loss for 2021-21, a $9 million loss for 2022-23 and a $10.5 million loss for 2023-24.
Assistant Superintendent Sharon Flores said these are just estimates, but it is what the district should be preparing for.
“This is just an estimate; we’re working on it,” she said. “Our budget is not finished.”
She brought some ideas to the board on how to make up that funding gap. They included a hiring freeze, reduction in staffing, delaying textbook adoption and postponing maintenance.
She estimated that a hiring freeze could save the district about $2 million. A reduction in site budgets by 25 percent could save the district $961,793. Using fewer buses by increasing the distance students are expected to walk to school by a half-mile could save the district $300,000. Delaying textbook adoption could save the district over $1 million and a reduction in staffing could save the district $1.7 million.
She advised that the board discuss some of the options and give her direction on what to move forward with and what they would like more information on at the next board meeting.
Board member Karalee Hargrove said she was frustrated with the presentation and said that the items for consideration were far too broad for her to give direction.
“You have reducing site budgets as an option but I do not know what Twentynine Palms High School gets,” she said.
Board member Chris Proudfoot agreed and said that while some of the options, like eliminating food for meetings, were simple, many others, like increasing the walking distance for students by a half-mile, require much more information.
“Walking distance? My God, our kids are already walking more than anybody else in the state,” he said.
Flores explained that these options were taken directly from the game plan after the 2008 recession and said that, right now, the district is just exploring options. She said she should have a much better idea on final numbers after the governor’s office revises its budget in June.
She advised that the board create a 2020-21 budget committee with the teachers’ union, management, parents and other stakeholders to discuss budget cuts further. The board voted to not make any decisions at this time. They will reconvene at their regular meeting on June 2 to discuss the budget again.
