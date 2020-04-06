MORONGO BASIN — Three people in Yucca Valley and two in Joshua Tree have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Monday afternoon update from the San Bernardino County Health Department.
The Tenet corporation has confirmed that one of those patients is a resident of the Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree. A full report on the center’s response and how the company and county are working to prevent an outbreak will be published in the Wednesday Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail.
San Bernardino County has now confirmed 530 cases of the virus, after testing 5,670 people, the latest Health Department numbers show.
Sixteen people have died countywide because of the new virus.
The numbers are a sharp increase from this weekend, when 373 cases and 13 deaths had been confirmed.
Three firefighters in San Bernardino County tested positive, bringing the total number of active cases in the fire service to five, according to the new incident team formed by regional fire agencies.
The newly affected firefighters are from the county fire department and Daggett, team spokesman Steve Tracy said. None of the five has needed to be hospitalized, but remain in isolation.
As more cases are confirmed in nursing homes, the county health officer issued a new order Monday, April 6, requiring temperature screenings of any person entering a hospital, nursing facility or any similar location.
No one may enter a health care facility if they have a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or if they feel like they are running a fever, or have symptoms of COVID-19, like sore throat, runny nose, chills and gastrointestinal problems.
Another part of the order, issued all in bold in the original statement, is, “Facilities should avoid by any means possible utilizing employees who have worked at another facility.”
It also states that all staff at health care facilities must wear surgical masks at all times while inside the facility.
The order states that in San Bernardino County and throughout California and the nation, “there are insufficient quantities of critical health care infrastructure, including hospital beds, ventilators and workers, capable of adequately treating mass numbers of patients at a single time — should the virus spread unchecked.”
Violation of the order is a crime punishable by fine or imprisonment.
