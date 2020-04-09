MORONGO BASIN — Twenty-four people in San Bernardino County have died due to the new coronavirus, an increase of seven in one day, the Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon.
The county has processed 7,194 tests and 736 were positive, according to the latest update.
People who tested positive include one in Joshua Tree, three in Morongo Valley and three in Yucca Valley. The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center also has two people with COVID-19, a child and a Marine, the commanding general reported.
In nearby Riverside County, Desert Hot Springs has 12 confirmed cases. Palm Springs has 60 cases and eight deaths.
Also on Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced three additional employees have COVID 19.
A detective at an unnamed patrol station had been off of work over the last two weeks with flu-like symptoms and tested positive recently.
Two non-deputy employees, one assigned to corrections and one assigned to a patrol station in an administrative position, have also been off work with flu-like symptoms before getting tested.
The Sheriff’s Department said it would not release further information about where the employees work.
“They are all doing well and recovering,” the news release states.
