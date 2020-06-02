College students make plans for fall semester amid COVID

MORONGO BASIN — Transitioning to online learning, leaving campus and fighting for tuition refunds; college students across the country are trying to find a new normal as they finish off their 2020 school year and prepare for the fall semester.
In early March, as the effects of the novel coronavirus 2019 crept into the western United States, college campuses shut down in-person classes and moved to online learning. Students settled into their dorms or packed their bags to move back home, unaware of how long the transition would endure.
Yucca Valley High School alumnus Seth Enochs was studying at the University of California, Irvine when the pandemic struck.
He was not forced to leave his on-campus apartment, but staying was a difficult decision for him. Moving out was strongly encouraged and students were only given a week to decide. Enochs decided to stay because he’s a student athlete and he hoped to begin training for track and field when the campus reopens.
Since making that decision, Enochs has been focusing on keeping up with his newly online classes but he said the transition has been challenging due to technical issues, decreased office hours and lower class attendance.
“Trying to learn quantum mechanics online with our unique circumstances has been nothing less than frustrating,” he said.
“Sometimes my professors will get carried away reading the lecture slides too quickly and other times they’ll spend 10 minutes trying to figure out how to split us up into discussion groups.”
Another Yucca Valley High School alumna, Becky Messaros, said she’s been having similar difficulties with the transition. Messaros attends Southern Utah University and lives with family in Utah, so she did not have to vacate the campus like many of her peers.
“The transition to online was very difficult for me. Even though it is much more convenient and on my own time, I’d much rather sit in a classroom,” she said.
“I am the type of learner that needs face-to-face interaction to learn the material fully.”
Messaros took her last spring finals in April and recently got word from her campus that they are planning on reopening in-person classes in the fall, but a final decision has not been made yet.
She is hopeful that, because Utah has been less affected by the virus then California, her campus will reopen.
“If they do end up back online, I have made the decision to take a semester off,” she said.
Both Messaros and Enochs are worried that the move to online learning hindered their education; neither of them have received any sort of tuition refund from their universities.
“I’d like to see UCI provide partial refunds for the decrease in education quality. I have no doubt I’ve learned less due to the difficulties my professors have been experiencing,” Enochs said.
“With a partial refund, UCI would at least acknowledge the decline in classroom quality, instead of pretending the online experience is as beneficial and prestigious as their in-person classes.”
Messaros agreed and said that since universities are saving money on resources by moving online, students should get some sort of refund.
“At my university and I assume most others, online classes are cheaper than face to face, yet we will not be getting refunds of tuition.”
Changes coming
to universities
Late last month University of California president Janet Napolitano announced that University of California campuses will likely be reopening in the fall but with several operational changes. “Most if not all of our campuses will operate in some kind of hybrid mode,” she said.
Large lecture classes will continue to be held online while small classes and labs will be held in person.
The Board of Regents also dictated that, if campuses do reopen, they will conduct screening, testing, contact tracing and taking other precautionary measure.
A full decision on reopening and the steps campuses will take to ensure the safety of their students will be announced in June, Napolitano said.
The announcement came as a shock after California State University announced that it intends to continue most of its classes online in the fall, with some exceptions based on the campus location said Edward Sullivan, assistant vice chancellor.
“What we have learned through this is that we have to be flexible and we have to recognize that things are different than they have been historically,” Sullivan said.
Moving forward:
Online or off campus
If the campuses do not reopen in the fall, many students will have to make a decision: to participate in another online semester or to take a semester off.
Sullivan said CSU is already preparing for some students to take the fall semester off. Either way, students will likely not be returning to their dorms anytime soon.
