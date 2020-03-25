SAN BERNARDINO — Two people have died from the new coronavirus in San Bernardino County and 54 people have tested positive for the virus.
The county Public Heath Department reported the new numbers Wednesday night.
As test results come back from private and public laboratories, the numbers are expected to climb.
The numbers jumped from Tuesday night, when the county confirmed 38 people had the virus and one person, a 50-year-old man, had died.
In a press conference Wednesday, doctors and public health officials told everyone it is essential to stay at home except for essential activities, maintain distances of at least six feet when you do go out and wash your hands often.
Webster Wong, chief of medical staff at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, said his medical advice to prevent the spread of coronavirus was simple: Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and stay at least six feet away from others.
“The virus is easily spread through close contact. It can survive in the air and on surfaces for long times,” Wong said.
“If you have a cough or fever and have been in contact with a coronavirus-positive person but do not have breathing problems, stay at home, isolate yourself, hydrate and control your fever with medication,” he said.
However, if you are having trouble breathing, he said, you should go to your local emergency room.
If you have a cough or fever, have been in contact with someone who tested positive and have underlying health problems, he recommends you contact your health provider.
