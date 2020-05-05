JOSHUA TREE — The Joshua Tree Superior Courthouse has been limiting their operations since March, only seeing criminal and family cases deemed essential.
Now, as they look to reopen possibly by the end of May, prosecutors are preparing to see all of the cases that have been postponed during the stay-at-home order; they expect to have their busiest summer ever, said Deputy District Attorney Douglas Poston.
“Cases are being continued off until August because we simply don’t know when we’re going to resume full operations,” said Poston, who supervises the Joshua Tree prosecutors.
“We’re planning for what I envision to be the busiest summer I’ve ever seen.”
The San Bernardino Superior Court system partially closed and reduced operations at all locations on March 17. The Joshua Tree courthouse remained open for only certain criminal and family matters, including arraignments for accused criminals, preliminary hearings and domestic violence cases where the victim could be in danger.
Traffic ticket hearings and other non-emergency matters have been rescheduled and people with upcoming hearings should expect a letter in the mail with their new date after the court reopens.
Since partly closing, the court has also boosted safety precautions, mandating masks and increased hand-washing. The district attorney’s office is also checking staff members’ temperatures at the beginning of every shift.
The courthouse also has new teleconferencing options for inmates to reduce travel to and from the courthouse.
“We’re using the Microsoft Teams program to conduct pre-preliminary hearings,” Poston said. “It allows them to remote in and protects the inmate from being transported on the bus and it also protects the folks in court.”
Pre-preliminary hearings are generally like conferences where attorneys discuss whether they are ready to go to trial.
The teleconferencing program was approved by the state during the pandemic and will likely be used through the summer months when possible to limit exposure, Poston said.
Some inmates are still being transported for arraignment and sentencing hearings.
As of right now, the courts plan to reopen on May 29 and civil jury trials are scheduled to reopen on July 25. More information about the court closure can be found on https://tinyurl.com/SBcourtsinfo.
