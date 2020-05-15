TWENTYNINE PALMS — The census will be delayed by months or perhaps longer by the COVID-19 crisis.
Census Partnership Specialist Doug Hassett gave that message to the City Council in a video-link appearance Tuesday, May 12.
“Some of our operational updates have been impacted tremendously,” he said, noting that several city events aimed at educating residents about the importance of the census were canceled because of the lockdown.
“I recognize really clearly all the wonderful efforts the city of Twentynine Palms really had planned and intended to do to boost the census,” he said.
Those events included an ice cream social and a pizza party at the senior center and information booths at the Rotary Club Carnival, parent-teacher conference days at public schools and Earth Day celebrations.
“Everything was going to be done by July 31. Now we are talking about Oct. 31,” he said. “The new dates are still soft. As you all know, this is a fluid situation. We are all going to have to do what we are going to have to do.”
The census was going to send field workers to barracks on board the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in June. That has been delayed until September.
Workers’ visits to homes that haven’t responded have also been delayed.
“Everything is kicked back significantly,” he said.
He is hoping census officials will be able to organize virtual meetings to help people who need assistance filling out their census forms.
“We will certainly look to our city partners to give us some guidance and some help,” he said.
In spite of the difficulties, Twentynine Palms has what he called a good response rate, with 48.6 percent of households having already responded; statewide the response is 59.8 percent.
“We are moving along nicely,” he said.
“It’s been coming up daily and making great strides weekly. I look forward to a time when we can all meet face to face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.