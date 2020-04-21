YUCCA VALLEY — The town is facing a steep uphill financial climb once the worst of the coronavirus crisis takes its toll on the health and lives of locals.
Last week, town staff announced major budget shortfalls are anticipated with the loss of tax revenue. The council will meet again April 21 to approve a fiscal policy for years 2020-22.
Town Manger Curtis Yakimow and staff said the loss of sales tax from closed businesses will cost the town about $681,000 in the final months of this fiscal year.
In the 2020-21 budget, lost revenue could soar to $1.5 million, according to staff reports.
The council was assured by staff that the town has a strong reserve balance to weather this financial crisis, but the drop in revenue could affect services and personnel in the next fiscal year, especially if no additional state or federal money arrives.
“We’ll plan to take care of ourselves,” Yakimow said.
“The town’s general fund revenues are expected to be significantly impacted, with the greatest impacts concentrated through losses of sales tax revenues and transient occupancy tax revenues,” staff accountant Jordan Gumbish said in his report.
Gumbish said estimates of just how much the town will lose may significantly vary.
Workers in the town’s finance department and tax consultants expect up to a 20 percent drop in fourth-quarter sales tax revenues for this fiscal year.
Those losses are expected to continue through the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, with a 6-10 percent loss through that year.
“Being shut down during these months will have a lasting negative impact on my business. Once we do reopen, I expect to be in an economic recession as well; our tourist season will be over,” said Sarah Tabbush, owner of Nitty Gritty Antiques.
Tabbush was one of about a dozen business owners to receive a $5,000 grant from the town.
“I am grateful to live in such a tightly-knit and supportive community, especially during this time. It is my sincere belief that we will all get through this together,” Tabbush said in a letter to the town.
Council members praised the work of Dawn Rowe, county supervisor for the Morongo Basin, who has been hosting weekly meetings with town leaders.
“It’s been really helpful,” Councilman Rick Denison said. “We need things to flow well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.