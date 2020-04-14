MORONGO BASIN — Limited numbers of shoppers. Health checks for employees. Sneeze guards. Stores are introducing changes every day to try to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019.
Some of the most noticeable changes have gone in at Walmart, where employees go through health checks before starting their shifts, according to the corporate office.
A sign hanging at the Yucca Valley Walmart entrance directed workers to the garden center entrance, where their temperatures are checked.
All Walmart stores are limiting the number of customers to five for each 1,000 square feet — that’s roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity, according to the corporate office. The Yucca Valley Walmart is 184,000 square feet, allowing for 920 customers at a time.
To regulate the number of shoppers, an employee is stationed at the single entrance still open to customers.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” Walmart Executive Vice President Dacona Smith said in a released statement.
“We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping and practice social distancing while waiting in lines.”
Most of the larger stores are also limiting the number of customers, with varying levels of enforcement.
At the Yucca Valley Vons, 170 customers are allowed at one time: “We have supervisors walking around, counting everybody,” Shay Thumm said.
They are also reminding people to wear their face coverings.
Stater Bros. shoppers also report the local stores limiting customer numbers, especially in Twentynine Palms, but the corporate office did not know of any company-wide policies.
The Harbor Freight in Yucca Valley limits to 25 shoppers at a time.
Staff also has a strict disinfection plan for the store, she said.
“We are taking all of this very seriously,” Richie said. “We are doing our best.”
No employees have lost their jobs at the company. They are also receiving hazard pay increases until the end of May, Richie said.
“We have minimum hours and we have not cut employees,” she said.
A worker at the Yucca Valley Petco said just five customers are allowed in the store at a time, in groups of one or two only.
“We are limiting the amount of time people can spend in the store to 10 minutes,” she added.
Workers are also enforcing the mask rule.
“Most people are accepting of it,” she said. “Usually when we explain it’s for their own health, they understand.”
Like other local stores, Petco has reduced its hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to allow more time for thorough cleaning.
Dollar General and Family Dollar, owned by the same parent company, are closing one hour early to allow employees to clean each evening.
The two store chains have implemented social distancing measures designed to help both employees and customers remain 6 feet apart. These include separating customers from one another in line at checkout.
Employees are required to wear facial coverings and encouraged to wear gloves, although the corporate office does not provide them.
The stores are providing hand sanitizer to stores for employee and customer use, and are installing sneeze guards across the chain.
“In the coming weeks, we will install approximately 40,000 sneeze guards at all checkout registers across our 16,300-plus stores to enhance safety for employees and customers,” CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release.
Convenience stores across the Morongo Basin are limiting customers as well. At the Circle K in Twentynine Palms, only 10 customers may be inside at a time, lead ambassador Dustin Seymour said.
They are also encouraging people to wear masks; Seymour noted that people are still getting used to remembering to take their masks with them when they leave the house.
“We’re not turning people away for not having them but we do ask that you cover your face,” he said. “I haven’t really had any issues. Some people are still adjusting.”
