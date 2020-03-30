SAN BERNARDINO — The county released the number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus by city Tuesday afternoon.
The new information shows one person in Yucca Valley has tested positive; Yucca Valley is the only Morongo Basin community shown on the list.
Unincorporated communities like Joshua Tree, Morongo Valley and Landers are not listed. The Hi-Desert Star has reached out to the county to learn if they will be if cases are confirmed there.
The Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is also not on the list, but the commanding general, Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, said by Friday, March 27, more than 75 people had been tested at the Naval hospital and none tested positive.
The Department of Public Health cautioned that residents of places with low or no numbers should not assume there are no cases in their communities.
Just 996 people have been tested out of the roughly 2 million who live in San Bernardino County.
“The number of cases by city provides a picture of community spread within our county,” stated acting health officer Dr. Erin Gustafson.
“However, residents of cities not listed or with low case numbers should assume and behave as if there are cases within their communities and comply with the statewide stay-at-home order. Residents of cities that are listed should not panic and feel the need to go somewhere else. I cannot stress strongly enough the importance of staying at home and practicing good hygiene to reduce further community spread.”
The city of Yucaipa has been hit hardest, with 18 positive cases. That includes 12 people in a single nursing home, along with another elderly woman living at the nursing home who died last week.
Rancho Cucamonga has 14 confirmed cases.
The city data shows where each person with COVID-19 lives, regardless of where they were tested or where they might be hospitalized. Cities and communities not listed have zero confirmed cases, according to the county.
I followed my own advice and believed BG Turner over a keyboard warrior bent on cramming it down the throat that BG Turner needs to be replaced or whatever. Dawn Rowe was wrong, so with that as a known factor now. I will assume that there is no way to tell how many other people have COVID-19 in our little town. I think it is time to pay closer attention, and protect yourself from the Nay Sayers writing about how horrible someone is that actually knows. Kudos to BG Turner for letting me know what is real vs fantasy. My wife and I are continuing to sew masks from our home to give out. It would be nice to keep an eye on our neighbors in need. Next I will probably read here is there is no proof that the confirmed case was the one Rowe said did not exist. I like Curtis Yakimow, but he was not informed apparently. Thank you to the HDS for getting the truth out to us.
Ok
Grocery Outlet is incredible. They are taking all reasonable precautions to protect customers and their employees. They represent responsibility and good Samaritan values. Our local grocery markets are one of our lifeline. I want to responsibly point out that Stater Brothers East in Yucca Valley needs to access their safety program and take action for the protection of their employees and the General Public. This is not an opinion. Thank you Stater Brothers for early openings for seniors to shop.
