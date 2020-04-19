MORONGO BASIN – Thirty-two Morongo Basin residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus 2019, the county announced Sunday afternoon. Yucca Valley has 11 people who have tested positive and Twentynine Palms has eight, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Other local community cases are as follows:
Morongo Valley: Six.
Joshua Tree: Four.
Landers: Three.
Across San Bernardino County, people who tested positive rose by 190 – from 1,096 Friday evening to 1,286 Sunday
Fifty-seven people’s deaths countywide have been traced to the virus, the county Department of Public Health said. The department is not releasing information on where victims of the new coronavirus lived.
The county has now tested 12,931 people.
Public Health workers will test Morongo Basin residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree. Appointments will be required. The county has not begun making appointments yet; in past community testing, the county has begun taking online appointments 48 hours before the event, so appointments should open Monday morning.
Locals who have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to be tested should monitor the community testing page available here.
Testing is free and health insurance is not required. The county has been requiring people wanting testing to have three symptoms of COVID-19: fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, at the most recent testing in Big Bear, the Department of Public Health announced residents could show just one of those symptoms and qualify. The Hi-Desert Star advises that residents who want to be tested but don’t show all three symptoms monitor the County of San Bernardino Facebook page for updates.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and have a primary care provider, you can also call that office and they can determine whether to refer you for testing.
For general information, call the county’s COVID-19 information line at (909) 387-3911, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
