JOSHUA TREE — Cases of COVID-19 at Joshua Tree Continuing Care Center have not increased in the past week.
To date, two people have died from COVID-19 and a total of 12 patients have tested positive for the new coronavirus at the nursing facility.
San Bernardino County also reported that at least seven staff members tested positive for the virus.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation, which operates the Continuing Care Center along with Hi-Desert Medical Center, said it tested 100 residents for the virus.
Tenet spokesman Todd Burke Monday morning, April 27, by email that none of the hospital’s other facilities have reported any COVID-19 cases.
The Continuing Care Center stopped accepting new residents on April 6.
For information about the coronavirus and COVID-19, visit the county’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com or call the COVID-19 hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911.
