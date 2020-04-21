YUCCA VALLEY — One resident of Santa Fe Assisted Living is sick with COVID-19 but appears to be on the mend, the administrator of the facility said Friday.
“The resident has improved a lot,” administrator Michael Garcia said. “We should be able to take them out of isolation soon. … We’re really hoping for a good outcome.”
Garcia said all other residents are quarantined, visitors are prohibited and staff members are checking their own temperatures twice per shift.
“We are following all the guidelines,” he said a phone interview Friday. “We want to make sure we keep everything safe and healthy for the residents and the staff.”
He praised his workers for remaining at their jobs.
“Everybody’s doing their part. These residents need to be assisted and I’m really happy the staff has stayed on,” he said. “It’s not easy to ask them to do that.”
Across the country, that hasn’t always been the case as nursing homes suffer from outbreaks and in some cases, staff members, many sick themselves, stop going to work.
On April 8, more than 80 patients at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside were evacuated after at least 12 staff members did not arrive for work for a second day in a row. Health officials said just one certified nursing assistant out of 13 scheduled showed up.
Sixteen staff members and 34 patients at Magnolia had tested positive for the virus.
“Our understanding is some of the staff were worried about their health and did not show up,” Riverside County Public Health spokesman Jose Arballo told the press.
Garcia said he is proud of his staff for staying.
“I’m really impressed by them. They (the residents) are relying on us. I’m really glad we’re able to help.”
It is unfortunate the most vulnerable population is most susceptible to this virus, he remarked.
“The only people allowed to come into the facility are those who provide hospice services, to provide end-of-life care,” he said. “The residents are able to visit with their loved ones via Skype and FaceTime.”
Garcia said they do not know how the patient was exposed. Because it can take up to 14 days before an infected person shows symptoms, and some never show symptoms, it is difficult to tell who may have introduced the infection.
Across the county, 286 residents in skilled nursing facilities have tested positive for the new coronavirus and 26 have died, according to information provided by county spokesman David Wert Monday.
The worst outbreak continues to be at Cedar Mountain in Yucaipa, where 110 people have tested positive and 16 died.
Statewide, more than 1,290 staff members and 1,740 patients in skilled nursing facilities had tested positive for the new coronavirus by Saturday. The state issued a list of 86 percent facilities that had reported their data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.