SAN BERNARDINO — Eight people have now died from the new coronavirus in San Bernardino County, the Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon.
The day began with 254 confirmed cases and six deaths in the county, but by the time numbers were updated around 5 p.m., the county was reporting 304 people had tested positive for the new virus.
The growth reflects the fact that public and private labs processed and reported 428 tests Thursday, bringing the total number of people tested to 3,391. Nine percent of those tested positive.
The number of positive tests in the Morongo Basin remains at two, with both patients from Yucca Valley.
As the new numbers were released, San Bernardino County also issued a new recommendation that everyone in the county use face coverings when leaving home to conduct essential business such as grocery shopping, going to a medical appointment or visiting a pharmacy to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
Hardest hit in San Bernardino County is Yucaipa, where 68 people have tested positive.
That includes at least 58 residents of the Cedar Mountain Post Acute nursing home, county spokesman David Wert said.
Thirteen staff members also tested positive; some are not counted in Yucaipa’s numbers because they live elsewhere.
Everyone else who works or lives at the home is presumed to be exposed to the disease, and the county has stopped testing there, said Health Department spokeswoman Lana Culp in an interview with KTLA.
Eleven staff and one prisoner at the California Institution for Men in Chino tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Wednesday night.
Tests for two more workers and three inmates are pending.
Five county sheriff’s deputies had tested positive as of Thursday, including four who work in county jails.
Statewide, 9,191 people have tested positive and 203 have died from the new virus. Of the sick, 1,922 were hospitalized and 816 were in intensive care units.
There are also 3,481 people hospitalized who are suspected to have the virus; 618 of them are in ICUs.
