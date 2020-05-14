JOSHUA TREE — “It’s probably allergies, but you never know these days.”
Erin Griffin, of Joshua Tree, has been experiencing some congestion and shortness of breath. To be safe, she got an appointment at San Bernardino County’s drive-thru testing for the novel coronavirus 2019 Thursday at Copper Mountain College.
She and her family also wanted to add to the number of people tested in the county to give public health officials a better idea of the spread of the new coronavirus.
“Plus, we would hate to be asymptomatic and not know it.”
There were 550 appointments scheduled for the day — the maximum number available, said Teslyn Henry-King, manager of the testing event.
Several who talked to the Hi-Desert Star said they wanted to get tested to make sure they weren’t carrying the virus to others.
“I don’t want to spread this if I did have it,” said Don Taylor, of Twentynine Palms. “I just don’t want to pass it on.”
“I think it’s a wise thing to do,” said Donna Miller. “It’s to reassure my own feelings.”
The tests offered Thursday were throat swabs; nurses asked people to say “Ah” while they pushed a long Q-tip-like swab into their mouths and twirled it against the back of their throats for about a count of five.
Henry-King said the county is currently not using nasal swabs — the testing tool that goes through your nostril and into the back of your throat — “because of the availability of supplies.”
Those tested were happy with that.
“It’s better than the nose,” Steve Tuttle, of Joshua Tree, said.
“It was nothing. It was quick,” said Mary Helen Tuttle, who explained why she got tested: “I wanted to know so I’m not infecting you.”
Nurses administered the tests, made sure the swabs were stored properly for transport to LabCorps and explained to each resident how results would be reported. If they test positive, they should be called by a Public Health Department worker with follow-up instructions within three days. If it’s negative, they should be called within 10 days but could check up on an online portal as well.
No antibody testing in Joshua Tree
Antibody tests were not being administered at the site, although county doctors have said in the past two weeks that the Department of Public Health wants to administer both at the same time, since the swab shows if a person has the virus currently and the antibody test shows whether the person possibly had the virus in the past.
“We are not providing it (antibody testing) at all events,” county spokesman David Wert said.
“For one thing, they are very sensitive to high temperatures. I know it wasn’t particularly hot in Joshua Tree today, but when we were planning the event and had to make the call we erred on the side that it might be hot,” he explained.
“I know that seems unfair for an individual who sees serology testing as a benefit for them, but there really is no real benefit to this serology testing for individuals. It cannot tell anyone with any degree of reliability that they have C-19 antibodies.”
Dr. Rodney Borger with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center confirmed that in a phone interview last week. A test may show antibodies for the coronavirus, but it may be the wrong kind of coronavirus — the common cold, for example, instead of the new virus that causes COVID-19.
“The antibody tests are getting better and better at excluding the other types of coronaviruses,” he added. “This is changing literally by the week as better and better tests are getting rolled out.”
The other danger is that a person may think they are immune once they have antibodies, when they’re not, he said.
The benefit of antibody testing is to the county community as a whole, Wert explained, “because the more serology tests that are conducted, the more we can determine the reliability of the tests and the better picture we have of C-19 throughout our county.”
