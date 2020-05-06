MORONGO BASIN — Some retail, manufacturing and logistic businesses will be allowed to reopen for business as early as Friday across San Bernardino County, including the Basin.
The county is working with the state government to reopen businesses in the first step of lifting the stay-at-home order that was placed on communities in March.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Monday that the state will be moving into stage two of the stay-at-home order, a move that will allow some businesses to reopen if the county deems that it is ready. “Low-risk” businesses including clothing stores, florists, bookstores and sporting good stores may reopen for curbside pickup under the new state order.
Businesses that are given approval to reopen will be given strict guidelines on sanitation and use of personal protective equipment.
“This is a very positive sign and it’s happening only for one reason,” Newsom said. “The data says it can happen.”
In a special meeting Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors discussed a more detailed plan for how businesses in the county will reopen.
Chief Operating Officer Leonard Hernandez said that, for now, the county will stay in line with the state recommendation of starting with allowing retail businesses to offer curbside pickup with the hope of being able to quickly push forward with phase two, an option that the state gave to more rural counties that have been less affected than largely populated counties like Los Angeles County.
Businesses included in the later phase of stage two may include offices that cannot telecommute. Stage three, which the board also hopes to reach soon, would include church services, nail salons, gyms and movie theaters.
“We’re confident that the county can move in a direction that aligns with the state and supports our safety while allowing our economy to rebuild,” Hernandez said.
Dr. Troy Pennington with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center said the county is able to move forward because case reports in the past 10 days show the county is flattening the curve, specifically in serious cases of COVID-19. The number of patients hospitalized has remained flat as well as the number of patients on ventilators.
“Flattening the curve” does not mean that people are not getting infected with the new coronavirus; it means there are enough intensive care unit beds and ventilators for the number of people getting seriously ill.
“The vast majority of patients are actually going home (from the hospital) each and every day,” he said. “Those people who are sick enough that they actually end up in the hospital — that’s what we’re really worried about. From day to day we have more than double the capacity of ventilators than those in use countywide.”
Pennington also said the county’s increase in testing and new use of antibody testing has made them more confident in their decision to move forward with reopening.
The board of supervisors asked Hernandez to quickly draft a letter to Newsom’s office with an overview of the county’s plan to reopen. The letter will be submitted to the cities for their signatures before it is sent out.
The county will draft an in-depth plan with regulations for businesses that will be reopening, like the use of masks and hand-sanitizing stations, over the next two days to submit to the state. It will include state regulations, which are expected to be released on Thursday. If approved, the county will lift a portion of its current order on Friday, allowing some businesses to reopen.
“We all want this done yesterday,” said board Chairman Curt Hagman.
The supervisors will reconvene Thursday afternoon to discuss their next steps. A detailed list of who can reopen, and when, will be announced in the county’s weekly press conference at 10 a.m. Friday at www.facebook.com/SanBernardinoCounty.
