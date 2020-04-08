SAN BERNARDINO — Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have steadily climbed this week, from 532 Sunday to 547 in numbers released Tuesday afternoon. Seventeen people have died.
In the Morongo Basin, Joshua Tree has one confirmed case and Yucca Valley has three. The one person known to have COVID-19 in Joshua Tree is a patient at the Continuing Care Center, Tenet confirmed Monday.
However, there are also 21 positive cases among county residents whose community was undetermined, according to the Public Health Department.
The county and private labs continue to process tests. By Tuesday afternoon, 6,368 people had been tested and 8.6 percent had the virus.
A new series of public tests was announced as well. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, the county’s public hospital in San Bernardino, will conduct drive-through testing for the new coronavirus on five days beginning April 9.
Testing will be available for the public by appointment only. For appointments, call (855) 422-8029 or visit https://www.arrowheadregional.org/covid-19-updates.
The county is only testing people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are at high risk of getting very sick or spreading the disease to others who could get very sick.
Also this week, the San Bernardino County public health officer ordered everyone to wear face coverings when going out of their homes. She also warned residents not to let their face coverings give them a false sense of security.
“Staying home, practicing social distancing and frequent hand-washing are far more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings are not a substitute for those practices,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, the county’s acting public health officer.
In other orders, Gustafson said religious services must be offered electronically only, ending the growing practice of "car churches" springing up across the Morongo Basin.
“We understand that this is an important time for Christians around the world and it is natural to want to worship and celebrate with our families. Right now, however, is a critical time for our country and our community — we can still celebrate this time from the safety of our individual homes while we help flatten the curve and save lives,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “When we stay home we help our health care workers and our emergency responders and vulnerable populations beat COVID-19.”
The order is available here.
(2) comments
"... there are also 21 positive cases among county residents whose community was undetermined, according to the Public Health Department." This is unacceptable! It is the County's responsibility to find this out and make public.
Agree. I did contact the County and rather than do what you suggest, they changed the location page and now it doesn't show any location at all. So much for residents knowing if someone in their community has a deadly contagious disease.
