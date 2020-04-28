YUCCA VALLEY — Sheriff’s deputies assigned to Yucca Valley responded to a report of a stabbing at 12:53 p.m. Saturday at the Mohawk Apartment complex at the 4900 block of Mohawk Trail.
Upon arrival, deputies saw a woman later identified as 40-year-old Catessy Truitt standing near a man who was bleeding from unknown injuries.
As they investigated, deputies learned that Truitt allegedly stabbed the man in the hand with a kitchen knife because she was upset he did not share his COVID-19 stimulus check with her.
He was treated by medical staff and released on scene.
Truitt was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail. She was released on bail at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, according to court records. She has not been formally charged by the district attorney.
Court records show Truitt was charged with misdemeanor vandalism in 2017 but Judge Bert Swift agreed with prosecutors to dismiss the charge. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery in 2010 and was convicted of vandalism, fighting and being an accessory to a felony in 1999.
