YUCCA VALLEY— Food is available for free with grab-and-go meals offered by the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert in partnership with Revolution Foods.
The meals are provided 4-5 p.m. Monday through Friday outside the club’s headquarters in Yucca Valley at 56525 Little League Drive.
Right now, CEO Shawn Moon has plenty of food for more families.
“I’m getting 60 meals, but we’ve only been giving away 20 a day,” Moon said. “It is open to any child.”
The Boys & Girls Club had to shut its doors for public safety, like schools throughout the area and nation.
Moon had to lay off his entire staff of five people due to the health crisis. He said he hopes to be able to hire them all back as soon as possible and he is looking into ways his nonprofit can secure funding.
“It’s temporary. We’re looking at all the resources for small businesses and nonprofits,” Moon said.
Some days up to 20 children and their parents stop by for meal pickup. Other days fewer than 10 come by, Moon said. Families don’t have to be enrolled in the Boys & Girls Club to take part.
“We’re not going to run anyone away. The kids don’t have to be present,” Moon said. “We don’t want the food to go to waste.”
They have orders for 60 meals to give out daily and the hope it to continue to give out the full 60 meals. Moon said if the need is present, they can place orders for more food.
“It’s a protein and fruit and vegetable and milk,” Moon said. “It’s free of charge.”
Moon said the food stays fresh if refrigerated for two days.
He gives out the meals from a table in the club’s front parking lot. Right now it is just him giving away the food, but if it gets busier he may need volunteers.
He has also reached out to other nonprofits in the Morongo Basin to give away food. He said he also makes deliveries when needed.
“I’ve reach out to Unity Home for our extra milks,” Moon said.
Moon said he often stays past 5 p.m. to make sure everyone who needs a meal gets one.
The food is provided by Revolution Foods based in Los Angeles.
“It’s the same meal we serve at the club,” Moon said during a recent phone interview.
Recent meals included the Cheese Please! Pizza Chef Kit (flatbread, marina sauce, mozzarella cheese and string cheese) with celery sticks, a tangerine and milk.
Another package included Greek chicken flatbread with celery sticks and grape tomatoes, an apple, ranch dressing packet and milk.
Moon said he plans to get flyers out about the free food available. He does not want a single meal to go to waste. He is using the club’s “Remind App” to alert parents of children enrolled in the club to be aware of the food.
For information, call Shawn Moon at (760) 607-7913.
