SAN BERNARDINO — While coronavirus cases continue to sprout up throughout the county, the Public Health Department is beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel, Dr. Rodney Borger of the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center said Wednesday.
Public health officials say the curve is beginning to flatten — meaning the number of people who need hospitalization is steadying, so hospitals won’t be as overwhelmed. The county is starting to look at opening up some select services.
San Bernardino County hosted a public press conference Wednesday morning and provided updates on efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019.
Borger said the number of patients hospitalized in the county has remained relatively flat over the last 10 days. The number of intensive care unit patients has also flattened off and Borger said the hospitals, at this time, have plenty of space and ventilators to receive new patients.
“The battle is being fought and we are winning,” he said.
He said that in this critical time, it is important to stay the course, continuing to isolate and taking other precautionary measures, like wearing masks and washing your hands, so the virus spread can continue to slow and hopefully track downward in the coming weeks.
Borger has been working with other health professionals and the Public Health Department to chart data about incoming patients to keep track of patterns in the community.
“We’ve seen this virus quickly evolve and spread in our community,” said Public Health Department Director Tracy Raymundo. “We now have over 1,400 positive test cases.”
Raymundo has seen a trend in cases linked to skilled nursing facilities. She said her department will continue to track more data on these cases, focusing particularly on age and ethnicity to see if there’s any disparity in information reaching particular communities. This could possibly lead to targeted testing among specific groups of people.
“Our role is to support you and we will be working very hard to ensure you have a lifeline to us,” she said.
The department will also start releasing more information about patients who have died from the virus, including their age and regions. Raymundo said she hopes that releasing this information will help keep the public informed and help the department track trends.
The board of supervisors is beginning to look at opening up some services in the county. Chairman Curt Hagman said county parks, lakes, trails and golf courses will slowly begin to open back up this weekend.
“These will open back up on a limited scale,” he said. “Contact where you want to go first to see what their recommendations are.”
Hagman and other county officials urged residents to continue social distancing, avoid gathering in groups and use face masks.
While non-contact outdoor activities will be allowed, team sports, camping and outdoor parties are not. Picnic tables and playgrounds are still off-limits.
"Put another way, members of one household engaging in open space is allowable, but two households means you have a gathering, which is not allowed," the county clarified in a news release.
“We have faith in our residents that they will respect the safe distancing guidelines and demonstrate that keeping passive outdoor recreation open is possible as our state moves to ease restrictions,” Hagman said. “However, if there is abuse of this new allowance, the board will have no choice but to re-close our outdoor destinations.”
Hagman said that, as of now, more services will not open in the county without direction from the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week that his office will be looking to see two weeks when the number of new cases drops before considering opening the state.
“Here in the county we think every business is essential but we need to follow state guidelines,” Hagman said. “By doing your physical distancing, wearing your mask when you go outdoors, it gives us the ability to work with the governor’s office to start to reopen San Bernardino County.”
