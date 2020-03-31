SAN BERNARDINO — The number of county residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus continued to climb this week as the sheriff’s and fire departments both reported cases and a nursing home in Yucaipa suffered an outbreak.
San Bernardino County reported 125 people had tested positive by Tuesday, March 24, and four deaths have been connected to the coronavirus.
Less than 1 percent of all county residents have been tested — 1,948 people.
Those who have tested positive include two people in Yucca Valley and none in Twentynine Palms, new city listings of coronavirus tests showed.
The commanding general of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, said Monday, March 30, that no one aboard the base has tested positive.
Cases in unincorporated communities like Joshua Tree, Morongo Valley and Landers are not listed by the county.
The sick include 12 elderly residents of a nursing facility in Yucaipa who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 28.
Another resident of the nursing home, an 89-year-old woman with underlying health issues, died from COVID-19 Thursday, March 26.
A resident of a second nursing facility in Mentone is presenting symptoms of the disease, the county announced.
Public Health professionals are working with both facilities to expedite the immediate testing of everyone who lives and works in both facilities, according to the county.
County residents who have tested positive also include two sheriff’s deputies who work in county jails. The Sheriff’s Department announced they had tested positive Sunday, March 29.
The county fire department announced on the same day that two firefighters have tested positive for the new coronavirus. These are the first two positive cases of firefighter first responders within the county.
One works for the county fire department and the other for the Montclair Fire Department.
