Artist makes staying in her gallery into a 17-day performance piece

Joshua Tree artist and gallery owner Colleena Hake opened a new live, durational performance art piece at her La Matadora Gallery in downtown Joshua Tree Sunday.
Hake entered her gallery for a 17-day shelter-in-place performance piece called “Stayin‘ Alive w/ LIVE ART” and she will live there through June 2. She has set up a sleeping area in the back and offers performance “services” through her front walk-up windows.
“Come visit the girl in the plastic bubble, á la John Travolta,” Hake wrote in a press release.
People can make appointments for scheduled visits at www.lamatadoragallery.org.
“I am also available via FaceTime for my out-of-town or strictly quarantined friends,” she said.
The only chance for Hake to get “sprung” from her gallery “prison” over the 17 days is for friends and visitors to purchase “Get-Out-of-Jail-Free” cards. She gets a 1-hour reprieve for $7. “I can walk my dog, take a bath and run amok! My friend Jeff (Hafler) at the Beauty Bubble has been buying a lot of cards to free me,” Hake said at the gallery last week.
While wearing her black-and-gray-striped garment emulating prison garb, Hake is offering live performances while “incarcerated.”
•“ SMIZE: The Gallerista is Present,” where Hake offers an intense session of “smizing,” smiling with your eyes.”
•“The Doctor is IN: Psychiatric Help á la Lucy from Peanuts” is where Hake offers confidential, empathic and unlicensed listening and advice. Hake does have a bachelor’s degree in psychology, but is otherwise unqualified.
•“Confessional with St. Corona” is a confidential, non-judgmental listening service with penance provided.
•“Fortuna Bank Teller” is a one-on-one oracle reading on the future, finances, love or anything else. This is the most popular service so far.
•“Quarantine Journal Reading” features readings from Hake’s quarantine journal, shared in confidence.
•“Human Vending Machine of Essentials” is a way to get items considered essential, repackaged as art forms, thereby making art essential.
Hake has placed a large rug on the floor of her “bubble” on which she dances. Her piano is in place and she plays it and she is planning a drawing session where she will be the artist’s model.
In addition to the performance piece, Hake has created 17 “Beneditos,” or cabin blessings, pieces displayed on the wall and viewable through the front windows. The works are meant to be good luck and offer home protection.
All 17 of the “Beneditos” have been sold for $70 each.
“I can’t believe I sold all 17 already,” said Hake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.