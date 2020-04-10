JOSHUA TREE — Testing for the new coronavirus will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Copper Mountain College, 6162 Rotary Way.
San Bernardino County Public Health workers will take samples from Morongo Basin residents to be tested for the virus.
Residents must display symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The county has been allowing testing only of people who have all three symptoms.
San Bernardino County residents who have had COVID-19 symptoms over the last two weeks can make an appointment at sbcovid19.com when the appointment window for each event opens.
Details specific to each event and information on how to make an appointment will be publicized in advance on CountyWire at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/cao/countywire.
Testing is free and does not require health insurance.
Future testing events are being planned in Twentynine Palms, San Bernardino and Victorville. Details will be announced soon.
“We understand the high demand for COVID-19 testing in our county and we are making every effort to organize drive-through events throughout the county,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We are working closely with state and federal partners and exploring all avenues to increase testing capacity, despite a nationwide challenge with shortage of supplies.”
Copper Mountain College trustees approved an agreement allowing the county to use the college Thursday morning.
The memorandum of understanding with the San Bernardino County health department did not specifically mention testing, but allows the county to use college facilities to provide medical care in response to a pandemic.
Other drive-through testing events are scheduled throughout the county, weather permitting:
• April 11 at Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa. This event was organized by the city of Yucaipa with support from the county.
• April 14 at Montclair Place in Montclair.
• April 17 at Fox Farm Lot in Big Bear Lake. Because of hazardous conditions, it is strongly recommended that only mountain residents attend the Big Bear Lake event.
• April 27 at the LoanMart Field (Quakes Stadium) in Rancho Cucamonga.
More than 6,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County
The county is actively pursuing supplies for COVID-19 testing both domestically and internationally so it can offer testing in more communities.
“The process has required research and evaluation that has resulted in several pending orders for thousands of serology (antibody) and extraction test kits for use throughout the county,” a news release from county spokeswoman Felisa Cardona said.
“Meanwhile the County continues to receive testing supplies from commercial laboratories to support drive-through test sites. New test kit products are evaluated on a daily basis and the county is confident that even more testing solutions will be available in the near future.”
