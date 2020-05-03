MORONGO BASIN - The number of people who tested positive for the new coronavirus rose to 2,182 in San Bernardino County over the weekend, while the number of positive tests in the Morongo Basin was 39.
Cases in the Morongo Basin as of Saturday afternoon are as follows:
Joshua Tree: 15.
Yucca Valley: 12.
Morongo Valley: 7.
Twentynine Palms: 5.
The county did not provide an update Sunday as staff worked to validate data. The number of cases represented a 3 percent increase from Friday to Saturday.
Ninety-seven people had died from the new coronavirus in the county by Saturday afternoon, an increase of 3 percent from the day before.
More than 4 percent of the people confirmed to have the virus have died from it in San Bernardino County, according to the Department of Public Health. Across the United States, the death rate for the new coronavirus is 5.9 percent, according to John Hopkins University.
To compare, the death rate for the flu in 2017-18, an unusually deadly season according to the Centers for Disease Control, was an estimated 0.1 percent.
Two deaths in the Morongo Basin have been attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Both were patients in the Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree.
The numbers of cases in the Morongo Basin have jostled among communities over the past weeks as the Public Health Department verifies data and decides how to report on residents who are currently in the Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree but usually live elsewhere in the Basin.
The location report is determined by what people write on their lab slips when taking the test, explained David Wert, county spokesman.
“Sometimes, the person’s place of residence is mistakenly listed as the place where the sample is taken — a hospital, lab or jail,” he added. “Sometimes, the information gets corrected later, which is why you might sometimes see a city’s caseload go down.”
That’s part of the reason public health officials have been cautioning communities to not make bold decisions based on that information, he added.
It appears the county has decided to count all the Continuing Care Center patients who tested positive as residents of Joshua Tree.
With the number of cases doubling in about 10 days now in San Bernardino County, government workers and the board of supervisors are looking at how to allow more businesses to open. The board of supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to look more closely at reopening plans.
