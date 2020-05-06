MORONGO BASIN — Since schools closed their doors for the 2019-20 school year in March, seniors across the country have mourned the loss of their milestone events: prom, grad night and most of all, graduation. With their scheduled graduation date approaching, schools are planning how to celebrate their seniors while complying with state bans on large gatherings.
Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms and Black Rock high schools have surveyed their seniors over the past few weeks to get ideas on how they would like to proceed.
At YVHS, Principal Justin Monical said most seniors asked that the school wait until as late as October, November or December and hold a traditional graduation ceremony with a walk across the stage and an in-person turning of the tassels.
Seniors at Twentynine Palms High School agreed, noting that they can reduce the number of family members allowed at the event and space out chairs.
However, Monical said their typical graduation ceremonies usually have over 4,000 attendees and there is little hope an event of that nature would be allowed anytime soon.
“It is possible … that a possible resurgence of the virus hits again in the fall. That could further impact the functioning of schools and delay any already delayed plans,” Monical said, addressing his seniors and their families in a public statement.
“I am not an alarmist, but I am a realist. If this pandemic has taught me anything, it has taught me that nothing is guaranteed.”
So, in place of a typical graduation ceremony, the high schools are brainstorming a partnership with Z107.7-FM to hold a graduation live on the air.
Radio station owners Gary and Cindy Daigneault proposed a multimedia graduation ceremony that would include a full day of broadcasting dedicated to each school, prerecorded shout-outs played throughout the day by students and families and a live broadcast of a ceremony on air and on social media that would include speeches, anthems, roll call and a changing of the tassels.
“We want to highlight the fact that this is such a historic moment,” they said in their proposal.
Monical said the proposal has been reviewed and digested by administration and staff from all three high schools and the district office.
“After careful consideration, it is the best option available to honor our seniors that is from the heart of the community and ensures that we honor all of our seniors on schedule,” he said.
Principals Michael Ruggiero with Twentynine Palms High School and Jennifer Sands with Black Rock High School asked for input from their communities.
Some loved the radio station’s idea and others were concerned that there could be technical problems during the ceremony. They again urged the principals that they would rather have an in-person ceremony in fall.
However, the schools are moving forward with the plan and staff from all three schools met with Z107.7 today to develop the details.
“School administrators understand the milestone that high school graduations represent in the lives of our students and families. We know that this years change, comes as a disappointment to many, and was not made without thorough thoughtful considerations,” said MUSD Superintendent Tom Baumgarten. “At this time, the virtual graduation is the safest option under these challenging circumstances."
At the meeting they decided that each local high school will have a dedicated day to celebrate their graduation; Black Rock High School will celebrate on June 8, Twentynine Palms High School will celebrate on June 9 and Yucca Valley High School will celebrate on June 10.
The Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail newspapers are also planning to publish their traditional graduation special section with photographs and tributes to the graduates so families can have a keepsake of their achievements.
The editorial staff will also be working on a tribute to senior athletes.
“We’ve watched these kids grow up and do not want their accomplishments to go unrecognized,” publisher Cindy Melland said.
“The newspapers are putting a package together for parents to recognize their grads with cards and more as well as printing our annual graduation souvenir edition,” she added. “Parents and businesses will be able to recognize their grads in print — something they can keep as a memory forever.”
