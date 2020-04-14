JOSHUA TREE — Seven more patients at the Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree have tested positive for the new coronavirus, making a total of eight people testing positive.
The Continuing Care Center is a skilled nursing facility run by the Tenet Healthcare Corporation, the same company that leases the Hi-Desert Medical Center.
Tenet released information on the testing it has done at the CCC as of Monday:
• 100 residents tested.
• Eight positive.
• Three pending.
• 89 negative.
Residents and staff members have all been notified and are being tested for the virus, Tenet spokesman Todd Burke said by email on Monday.
“All residents are doing well medically,” according to Burke.
The CCC is not the only nursing home to have a patient test positive. Families of residents in Santa Fe Assisted Living in Yucca Valley said they were contacted this week to be told a patient at that facility has tested positive.
The administrator did not respond to requests for information by presstime Tuesday night.
