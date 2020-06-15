YUCCA VALLEY — The health care district directors met remotely June 4 and publicly pledged to continue meeting remotely in the future.
During the meeting Director Marge Doyle said remote meetings will be the only way the district will meet “until further notice,” since one board member “exercised his right to not wear a mask.”
Although Doyle did not say the name, the director was Joseph Sullivan.
“I miss both of our board members and hope they can join us soon,” Doyle said at the end of the meeting.
Sullivan spoke to the Hi-Desert Star in a phone interview on Monday about his decision not to wear a mask during the meeting.
“I have a philosophical problem with wearing a mask,” Sullivan said. “It’s all over the place if masks are helpful.”
Sullivan said he kept his safe “6 feet of social distance space” in a room with high ceilings and good circulation of air and he had taken a temperature as requested.
“There has been no official position by the district on masks,” Sullivan said. “This is a public meeting, it is not a clinic setting.”
Sullivan and Director Bob Armstrong said during phone interviews Monday that they would like a policy on masks for the entire district, covering all properties and clinics to be set by the board or CEO Jackie Combs.
“It needs to be aired out in public,” Sullivan said. “The GoToMeetings (online meetings) were supposed to be a temporary thing.”
Sullivan also said he wore a mask when he entered the room prior to being seated. He said meeting face to face is more effective for public agencies to have a “give and take” dialogue.
“The business of the public should be done in public,” Sullivan said.
Recent research on cloth face masks has indicated that along with social distancing and other measures, they can prevent sick people from spreading coronaviruses.
Can we recall this clown?
Why the defiant behavior? Being inside without a mask 'with air circulating' intentionally opening the door to possibly exposing other directors to Covid-19 is crass. Sullivan's personal reasons are mute, who cares. Wear the face cover or resign!
