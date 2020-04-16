YUCCA VALLEY— The Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert has boosted its meal program to serve 100 children as community needs grow.
One hundred breakfasts along with 100 lunches are now being served at Yucca Valley club. About 10 cars are already lined up before the giveaways start at 4 p.m., CEO Shawn Moon said.
“We are packaging them (breakfasts and lunches) together,” said CEO Shawn Moon in a phone interview Thursday. “We’ve been giving away all 100 meals every day.”
Moon said he and the rest of the club officials are glad the community is able to use this food service.
“I hope we can continue,” Moon said. “I can still get more meals.”
When the program began after schools closed, he was ordering 60 meals to give out daily, but not enough people were showing up. As more people begin to rely on the club to feed their families, he has been ramping up his orders to Revolution Foods, a nonprofit based in Los Angeles.
If he has any extra meals, he gives them away to the Way Station in Joshua Tree and the Transitional Aged Youth Center in Yucca Valley.
Moon and the recipients are keeping safety in mind.
Moon said he and his fellow staff members wear gloves and masks to keep the public and themselves safe.
“We had community members donate masks,” Moon said. “We still need more gloves. We don’t want to serve without gloves.”
The public is also doing their part.
“Everyone is coming with masks on,” Moon said.
Recent meals included a flatbread with marina sauce, mozzarella cheese, string cheese, fresh celery sticks, a tangerine and milk. Another recent offering was Greek chicken flatbread with celery sticks and grape tomatoes, an apple, ranch dressing packet and milk.
The Boys & Girls Club had to shut its doors for public safety like schools and other children’s facilities throughout the area and nation.
Moon had to lay off his entire staff of five people due to the health crisis. He said he hopes to be able to hire them all back as soon as possible. One staff member is now able to return to employment to assist with the meal program, Moon said.
For information, call Shawn Moon at (760) 607-7913.
