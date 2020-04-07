MORONGO BASIN — The Morongo Unified School District voted to close schools for the rest of the year in a special meeting of the board of education Tuesday morning.
“I have to say that this is probably the hardest vote in the eight years of being on the school board,” said board member Karalee Hargrove. “School is somebody’s safe haven. This is where they come for safety and nutrition and everything.”
The decision came after a recommendation from the state and county to extend the school closure to June 10, the last day of the 2019-2020 academic year.
MUSD Superintendent Tom Baumgarten said the district is also working on ideas for alternative celebrations for graduations and promotions.
“We recognize that these celebrations are very important for our students and we’re working on ways to have them and follow guidelines,” he said.
During the closure, distance learning and food giveaways will continue, Baumgarten said. He said he and the MUSD staff are committed to providing as many services as possible to students and are working on ways to address social isolation and to improve offerings for special education students.
“We have a variety of special education educators that are doing the best they can given the current situation,” he said.
Distance learning for MUSD students began March 30 and Baumgarten said that the program, which is run through Google Classroom, has been successful so far. He believes participation and efficiency will grow as students and teachers get more comfortable with the software.
“I’d like to thank my hardworking staff for all of the amazing work they’ve been doing to get distance learning up and running,” he said.
The distance learning program may also be accessible to more students soon. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that Google will fund the use of 100,000 donated mobile hotspots to increase the accessibility to Wi-Fi and broadband internet. The company will also provide thousands of Chrome books to students and will be releasing information shortly on how students may access this equipment.
