TWENTYNINE PALMS — The first two cases of the new coronavirus were reported aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center on Wednesday night. The infected people are a Marine and a child who attends the Stepping Stones Child Development Center.
“Right now the doctors are contacting these patients and we have begun to execute our plans that we would isolate these patients, do the contact tracing and quarantine additional folks if that is required,” said Brig. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general.
Turner announced in a news release that the child has mild respiratory symptoms and does not have to be hospitalized at this time.
The child development center employee who works with the child is now in quarantine and will receive follow-up medical assessment.
The Stepping Stones Child Development Center will be temporarily closed to be cleaned and disinfected. The New Horizons Child Development Center will remain open, Turner said.
The Marine’s unit has also been contacted and some of the members may be put into quarantine.
“I know people are going to be concerned about this, as are we, but the other installations in the region have has cases and have executed these protocols and have been able to keep cases low,” Turner said.
The cases came after an order from the Secretary of Defense last week making face coverings aboard military installations mandatory for the duration of the COVID crisis, starting Monday, April 6. All military personnel, civilian employees, family members, contractors and all other individuals aboard the base are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance in public areas or duty locations.
Turner reminded the base community on Wednesday that the best way to stop the coronavirus from spreading across the base is to wear these masks and continue to practice social distancing.
“The most important thing you can do is to execute the protocol: the social distancing protocols, the hand-washing protocols, the wearing of the face coverings,” he said. “That is the best thing we can do to defend ourselves and keep our forces combat ready.”
